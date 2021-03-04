Colorado State posted a season-high 27 assists.
Colorado State totaled 47 points in the first half, a season high for the team.
Makuach Maluach had 20 points and eight rebounds for the Lobos (6-15, 2-15). Jeremiah Francis III added 10 points. Javonte Johnson had six rebounds.
