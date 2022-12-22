Thomas and Morgan State host No. 5 Arizona

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Morgan State Bears (4-7) at Arizona Wildcats (11-1, 1-1 Pac-12) Tucson, Arizona; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Arizona -28; over/under is 158 BOTTOM LINE: Morgan State visits the No. 5 Arizona Wildcats after Will Thomas scored 22 points in Morgan State’s 75-63 loss to the UMBC Retrievers.

The Wildcats have gone 7-0 in home games. Arizona is second in the Pac-12 shooting 37.7% from deep, led by Dylan Anderson shooting 100.0% from 3-point range.

The Bears are 0-6 on the road. Morgan State has a 3-6 record against teams over .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Azuolas Tubelis is scoring 19.6 points per game and averaging 8.7 rebounds for the Wildcats. Oumar Ballo is averaging 17.5 points and 9.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Arizona.

Malik Miller is averaging 16.4 points, 9.5 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 2.2 steals for the Bears. Isaiah Burke is averaging 17.4 points over the last 10 games for Morgan State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 9-1, averaging 86.8 points, 37.1 rebounds, 19.1 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 51.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points per game.

Bears: 4-6, averaging 81.7 points, 34.4 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 12.2 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

