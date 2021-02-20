Daniel Oladapo had 24 points and 12 rebounds for the Golden Grizzlies (10-17, 10-10). Micah Parrish added 17 points and 12 rebounds. Trey Townsend had 16 points and seven rebounds. Jalen Moore had 14 points, 15 assists, and seven rebounds.
Moore was 3 of 16 shooting and . Rashad Williams, who was second on the Golden Grizzlies in scoring (13 ppg) scored five points and was 1 of 6 from beyond the arc.
Parrish made two free throws for Oakland to knot regulation at 74-74. Allen scored on a drive with two seconds left as Milwaukee ended the first overtime 82-82 and opened te second with another basket in the paint.
Thomas brought Milwaukee into an 87-87 tie with 1:01 left in the second OT and Lucas scored the winner with four seconds on the clock.
Oakland defeated Milwaukee 85-81 on Friday.
