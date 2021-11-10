Josh Nickelberry scored a career-high 22 points and had seven rebounds for the Explorers. Sherif Kenney added 18 points. Jack Clark had 12 points and 11 rebounds.
Kenney sank a pair of free throws to give La Salle a 69-67 lead to open overtime, but Sacred Heart’s Reilly drained a 3-pointer. The Pioneers edged away, taking the lead for good with 2:24 left in OT on a Thomas layup, 76-75, and finishing four-for-four at the free-throw line in the last 16 seconds.
___
___
