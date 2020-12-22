Alex Watson’s 3-pointer with nine seconds left in the first overtime tied the game at 75 and Ford missed a jumper as time ran out.
Ford sent the game into overtime with a layup with four seconds left in regulation and Clarke missed a game-winning 3 as time ran out.
Matas Spokas had 18 points and seven rebounds for Sacred Heart (2-3, 2-2 Northeast Conference). Mike Sixsmith added 13 points. Clarke had 10 points.
Ford tied a career high with 29 points for the Seahawks (1-4, 1-3). Alex Morales added 20 points and nine rebounds. DeLonnie Hunt had 12 points and seven rebounds.
