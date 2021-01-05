Myles Carter had 15 points for the Hornets (0-7, 0-2). Dominik Fragala and Zach Kent each had 13 points.
Pinky Wiley, the Hornets’ leading scorer entering the contest at 12 points per game, shot only 14% in the game (2 of 14).
The Eagles improve to 2-0 against the Hornets for the season. Coppin State defeated Delaware State 86-78 on Monday.
___
___
