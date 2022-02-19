Samari Curtis had 18 points and six assists for the Falcons (12-15, 5-11), whose losing streak reached four games. Daeqwon Plowden added 17 points. Matiss Kulackovskis had 17 points.
The Cardinals improve to 2-0 against the Falcons for the season. Ball State defeated Bowling Green 81-80 on Jan. 1.
