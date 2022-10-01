Thomas has 3 TD runs, leads Samford over Furman 34-27

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Jaylan Thomas ran for 104 yards and three touchdowns and Samford held off Furman for a 34-27 victory on Saturday.
Hiers was 29-of-38 passing for 228 yards with two touchdown passes. Thomas carried the ball just five times.
Jace Wilson’s third touchdown pass of the game, a 2-yarder to Joshua Harris, capped a 15-play, 90-yard drive that pulled Furman to 34-27 with 2:03 remaining. The Paladins last possession ended on its 21-yard line with three seconds to go.
