Thomas has 3 TD runs, leads Samford over Furman 34-27

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Jaylan Thomas ran for 104 yards and three touchdowns and Samford held off Furman for a 34-27 victory on Saturday.

After Furman (3-2, 1-1 Southern Conference) jumped out to a 10-0 lead in the first quarter, Michael Hiers threw a 36-yard touchdown pass to Jay Stanton. Thomas added scoring runs from 28 and 14 yards out and Samford (4-1, 2-0) took the lead for good. Thomas' 44-yard touchdown run early in the third quarter stretched the Bulldogs’ lead 27-17.