Josiah Wallace had 17 points and seven rebounds for the Panthers (7-9, 0-4), who have lost five straight games. George Dixon added 12 points and seven rebounds. Marvin Johnson had 11 points.

Morehead State had a nine-point lead with just under a minute to play but problems inbounding the ball and EIU’s strong offensive rebounding led to the Panthers cutting the margin to a point on Johnson’s layup with 13.4 seconds left. Ta’lon Cooper made two free throws with 4.9 seconds remaining and after an exchange of turnovers, EIU was unable to get a hurried 3-point try off in time.

Morehead State matches up against Tennessee State on the road on Thursday. Eastern Illinois faces Jacksonville State at home on Thursday.

