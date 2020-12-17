The Pioneers lost by 20 points to Long Island-Brooklyn on Wednesday.
Ty Flowers had 23 pointsand Jerome Jackson Jr. 21 for the Sharks (1-1, 1-1). Eral Penn added 15 points and 10 rebounds.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com T
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.