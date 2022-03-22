Thomas More scored 32 of the opening 41 points of the game as Dordt didn’t reach double figures until it trailed 32-11 with 6:20 remaining in the first half. The Defenders made just four of their opening 18 shots.

Thomas More led 40-15 at halftime after holding Dordt to 24% shooting.

Taylor Clos finished with 11 points for Thomas More, which had a 40-26 advantage on the glass.

Karly Gustafson scored 23 points on 10-of-19 shooting for Dordt (29-9), which was in the championship game for the first time in program history. Hayden Heimensen and Ashtyn Veerbeek each scored 14 points.

