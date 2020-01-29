Neither team led by more than six points and there were five ties and 16 lead changes.
Achiuwa had 18 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks for Memphis (15-5, 4-3 American Athletic Conference). Boogie Ellis added 13 points.
Collin Smith scored 13 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for the Knights (11-9, 2-6) and DeJesus added 13 points. Darin Green Jr. had 11 points.
