Dungee, a redshirt junior, scored every point during an 11-0 run to give the Razorbacks a 61-29 lead early in the fourth quarter. She was just 5 of 15 from the field but made 10 of 13 at the free-throw line for her 21st game with 20-plus points. Thomas topped Arkansas’ single-game rebounding record, held by four others, by one.