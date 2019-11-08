Transfer Amber Ramirez, who sat out all last season, scored 12 points on four 3-pointers for Arkansas (1-0), which is starting a season in the AP poll for the first time since 2002. The Razorbacks returned four of five starters from a 22-win team a year ago, their most victories since 2011-12.
Mia Deck led New Orleans (0-2) with 13 points and three 3-pointers.
