CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Sophomore Marcus Thomas poured in a career-high 32 points and Onno Steger added a career-best 30 points as Western Carolina snapped a three-game skid with a 105-96 victory over Chattanooga on Thursday night.

Thomas came off the bench to make 12 of 17 shots, including 6 of 7 from 3-point range. He added six rebounds and three assists. Steger sank half of his eight 3-point tries and 14 of 15 free throws for the Catamounts (6-17, 3-7 Southern Conference). Carlos Dotson pitched in with 18 points and 10 rebounds for his 10th double-double of the season. Freshman Kameron Gibson hit two 3-pointers and scored 12 for Western Carolina, which shot 57 percent from the floor and 56 percent (14 of 25) from distance.

Steger hit three free throws with 47 seconds left and nailed a 3-pointer with nine ticks left to pull the Catamounts into a 46-46 tie at intermission. Thomas hit a 3-pointer with 16:20 left to play to give Western Carolina the lead for good.

Freshman Kevin Easley paced the Mocs (10-13, 5-5) with 25 points, one off his career high. Donovann Totaley scored 19, but he missed all five of his shots from beyond the arc as Chattanooga shot just 36 percent from deep.

