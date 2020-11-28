App State’s Camerun Peoples broke loose for a 63-yard TD run less than three minutes into the game and the Mountaineers added two more scores 49 seconds apart to take a 21-0 lead after a quarter.
Thomas fired a 15-yard scoring pass to Malik Williams, and Steven Jones picked off a Gunnar Watson pass on the next play from scrimmage, returning it 34 yards for a pick-six.
Thomas was 22-for-29 passing and threw four touchdowns for the fourth time, Peoples gained 95 yards on 10 carries and Williams had seven receptions for a career-high 113 yards. Thomas is 30-5 as a starter, second among active quarterbacks in the FBS.
Watson passed for 125 yards with a TD and a pick, and the Trojans (4-5, 2-3) were outgained 554 yards to 231.
