Thomas, with pick-6, lifts Middle Tennesse over FIU 33-28

Thomas stepped in front of Rivaldo Fairweather, who had caught three touchdown passes, and ran untouched for the go-ahead score with 2:50 remaining. FIU drove to the Middle Tennesse 22-yard line on its final drive, but Haden Carlson threw his fourth interception on fourth-and-10 with 27 seconds left.

MIAMI — Jakobe Thomas returned an interception 37 yards for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter to give Middle Tennessee a 33-28 victory over Florida International on Saturday night.

Carlson was 29-of-52 passing for 414 yards and threw four touchdown passes to go with his four picks for FIU (4-8, 2-6). Trailing 27-7 midway through the third quarter, Carlson and Fairweather connected on a 75-yard touchdown to pull to 27-14, and again for a 3-yard score that gave the Panthers a 28-27 lead with 10:51 remaining.