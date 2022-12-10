Thomasson and Niagara host Eastern Michigan

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Eastern Michigan Eagles (2-8) at Niagara Purple Eagles (4-4, 1-1 MAAC) Lewiston, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Niagara hosts the Eastern Michigan Eagles after Noah Thomasson scored 24 points in Niagara’s 64-60 victory over the Quinnipiac Bobcats. The Purple Eagles are 1-0 on their home court. Niagara is 1-3 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Eagles have gone 1-3 away from home. Eastern Michigan is 1-3 in games decided by 10 points or more.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thomasson is scoring 16.6 points per game with 3.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Purple Eagles. Aaron Gray is averaging 10.4 points and 6.3 rebounds while shooting 36.5% for Niagara.

Emoni Bates is averaging 20.1 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Eagles. Noah Farrakhan is averaging 13.1 points for Eastern Michigan.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

