Thomasson and Niagara host NJIT

Niagara Purple Eagles (5-4, 1-1 MAAC) at NJIT Highlanders (1-9)
The Purple Eagles are 1-4 on the road. Niagara is ninth in the MAAC scoring 65.1 points per game and is shooting 43.9%.
TOP PERFORMERS: Miles Coleman is scoring 15.2 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Highlanders. Kevin Osawe is averaging 7.6 points and 6.5 rebounds while shooting 40.5% for NJIT.
Thomasson is averaging 17 points and 3.7 assists for the Purple Eagles. Aaron Gray is averaging 10.6 points for Niagara.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.