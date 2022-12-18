Thomasson and Niagara host NJIT

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Niagara Purple Eagles (5-4, 1-1 MAAC) at NJIT Highlanders (1-9) Newark, New Jersey; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: NJIT -3.5; over/under is 122.5 BOTTOM LINE: Niagara visits the NJIT Highlanders after Noah Thomasson scored 20 points in Niagara’s 67-60 win against the Eastern Michigan Eagles. The Highlanders are 0-3 in home games. NJIT is eighth in the America East with 24.8 points per game in the paint led by Souleymane Diakite averaging 9.0.

The Purple Eagles are 1-4 on the road. Niagara is ninth in the MAAC scoring 65.1 points per game and is shooting 43.9%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miles Coleman is scoring 15.2 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Highlanders. Kevin Osawe is averaging 7.6 points and 6.5 rebounds while shooting 40.5% for NJIT.

Thomasson is averaging 17 points and 3.7 assists for the Purple Eagles. Aaron Gray is averaging 10.6 points for Niagara.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

