Thomasson and Niagara host Rider

Rider Broncs (6-6, 3-0 MAAC) at Niagara Purple Eagles (7-5, 2-1 MAAC) Lewiston, New York; Monday, 12 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Niagara plays the Rider Broncs after Noah Thomasson scored 22 points in Niagara’s 67-55 win over the Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers. The Purple Eagles have gone 4-0 in home games. Niagara is fourth in the MAAC with 31.5 points per game in the paint led by Thomasson averaging 10.0.

The Broncs have gone 3-0 against MAAC opponents. Rider ranks third in the MAAC with 23.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Mervin James averaging 4.3.

The Purple Eagles and Broncs face off Monday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thomasson averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Purple Eagles, scoring 17.4 points while shooting 41.2% from beyond the arc. Aaron Gray is averaging 11.7 points and 5.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Niagara.

Dwight Murray Jr. is shooting 41.4% and averaging 17.1 points for the Broncs. James is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games for Rider.

LAST 10 GAMES: Purple Eagles: 7-3, averaging 68.0 points, 31.1 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points per game.

Broncs: 5-5, averaging 70.7 points, 34.0 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

