Thomasson has 20, Niagara knocks off Rider 61-59

LEWISTON, N.Y. — Noah Thomasson had 20 points in Niagara’s 61-59 win over Rider on Monday.
Allen Betrand led the Broncs (6-7, 3-1) in scoring, finishing with 16 points. Rider also got 15 points and seven rebounds from Mervin James. In addition, Ajiri Ogemuno-Johnson finished with 12 points and six rebounds.
NEXT UP
Both teams next play Friday. Niagara visits Fairfield while Rider hosts Quinnipiac.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.