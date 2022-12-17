Thomasson leads Niagara against NJIT after 20-point game

Niagara Purple Eagles (5-4, 1-1 MAAC) at NJIT Highlanders (1-9)
The Purple Eagles are 1-4 on the road. Niagara ranks fifth in the MAAC allowing 66.0 points while holding opponents to 42.6% shooting.
TOP PERFORMERS: Miles Coleman averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Highlanders, scoring 15.2 points while shooting 38.9% from beyond the arc. Kevin Osawe is shooting 40.5% and averaging 7.6 points for NJIT.
Thomasson is shooting 45.0% and averaging 17.0 points for the Purple Eagles. Aaron Gray is averaging 10.6 points for Niagara.
