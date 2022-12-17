Thomasson leads Niagara against NJIT after 20-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Niagara Purple Eagles (5-4, 1-1 MAAC) at NJIT Highlanders (1-9) Newark, New Jersey; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Niagara faces the NJIT Highlanders after Noah Thomasson scored 20 points in Niagara’s 67-60 win against the Eastern Michigan Eagles. The Highlanders are 0-3 on their home court. NJIT ranks eighth in the America East with 6.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Souleymane Diakite averaging 1.9.

The Purple Eagles are 1-4 on the road. Niagara ranks fifth in the MAAC allowing 66.0 points while holding opponents to 42.6% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miles Coleman averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Highlanders, scoring 15.2 points while shooting 38.9% from beyond the arc. Kevin Osawe is shooting 40.5% and averaging 7.6 points for NJIT.

Thomasson is shooting 45.0% and averaging 17.0 points for the Purple Eagles. Aaron Gray is averaging 10.6 points for Niagara.

