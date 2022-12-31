Thomasson scores 22 as Niagara downs Mount St. Mary's 67-55

LEWISTON, N.Y. — Noah Thomasson’s 22 points helped Niagara defeat Mount St. Mary’s 67-55 on Saturday.
Dakota Leffew led the Mountaineers (5-9, 1-2) in scoring, finishing with 19 points. Jalen Benjamin added 11 points for Mount St. Mary’s. In addition, George Tinsley finished with eight points.
NEXT UP
Up next for Niagara is a Friday matchup with Fairfield on the road, while Mount St. Mary’s visits Marist on Sunday.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.