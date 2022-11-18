Thomasson's 29 lead Niagara past Central Arkansas 73-64

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

DUBLIN — Noah Thomasson scored 29 points and Niagara beat Central Arkansas 73-64 on Friday in the MAAC/ASUN Dublin Challenge in Ireland. Thomasson was 12 of 18 shooting despite missing all four of his 3-point attempts. He finished 5 for 7 from the foul line for the Purple Eagles (1-2). Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Thomasson’s jump shot with 16:47 before halftime gave Niagara a 6-5 lead and it never trailed again.

Braxton Bayless added 14 points shooting 5 of 7 and 4 of 4 from the free throw line, and also had eight rebounds and five assists for Niagara.

Camren Hunter finished with 23 points for the Bears (2-2). Eddy Kayouloud added 14 points and seven rebounds for Central Arkansas. Collin Cooper added 14 points.

NEXT UP

Both teams play again on Saturday. Niagara plays Stetson and Central Arkansas plays Rider.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

