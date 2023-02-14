Thompson and FGCU host Stetson

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (16-11, 6-8 ASUN) at Stetson Hatters (14-11, 9-5 ASUN) DeLand, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: FGCU visits the Stetson Hatters after Isaiah Thompson scored 20 points in FGCU’s 62-51 win over the Jacksonville Dolphins. The Hatters have gone 7-1 in home games. Stetson ranks ninth in the ASUN with 29.0 points per game in the paint led by Josh Smith averaging 5.5.

The Eagles are 6-8 in ASUN play. FGCU is 2-4 in one-possession games.

The Hatters and Eagles match up Wednesday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Smith is averaging 9.9 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Hatters. Jalen Blackmon is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games for Stetson.

Zach Anderson is averaging 12.4 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Eagles. Thompson is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games for FGCU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hatters: 5-5, averaging 75.7 points, 29.9 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points per game.

Eagles: 3-7, averaging 67.6 points, 28.4 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

