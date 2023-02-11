Thompson and Oklahoma State host No. 11 Iowa State

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Oklahoma State Cowboys (15-9, 6-5 Big 12) at Iowa State Cyclones (16-7, 7-4 Big 12) Ames, Iowa; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Iowa State -6; over/under is 127 BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma State visits the No. 11 Iowa State Cyclones after Bryce Thompson scored 21 points in Oklahoma State’s 71-68 win against the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

The Cyclones are 12-0 on their home court. Iowa State is third in the Big 12 with 9.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Osun Osunniyi averaging 1.8.

The Cowboys have gone 6-5 against Big 12 opponents. Oklahoma State is second in the Big 12 with 33.9 rebounds per game led by Moussa Cisse averaging 8.2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaren Holmes is scoring 13.8 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Cyclones. Gabe Kalscheur is averaging 13.7 points and 2.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Iowa State.

Kalib Boone is shooting 60.5% and averaging 12.0 points for the Cowboys. Thompson is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Oklahoma State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cyclones: 5-5, averaging 70.7 points, 31.6 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points per game.

Cowboys: 6-4, averaging 67.2 points, 31.3 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.7 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

