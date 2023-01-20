Thompson, Florida Gulf Coast Eagles to host Youngblood and the Kennesaw State Owls

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Kennesaw State Owls (14-6, 6-1 ASUN) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (14-6, 4-3 ASUN) Fort Myers, Florida; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Isaiah Thompson and the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles host Chris Youngblood and the Kennesaw State Owls. The Eagles are 7-0 in home games. FGCU is third in the ASUN in rebounding averaging 34.3 rebounds. Zach Anderson paces the Eagles with 7.7 boards.

The Owls are 6-1 against ASUN opponents. Kennesaw State has a 2-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caleb Catto is averaging 7.7 points and 3.3 assists for the Eagles. Thompson is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games for FGCU.

Terrell Burden is averaging 12.1 points, 3.8 assists and 1.6 steals for the Owls. Youngblood is averaging 14.3 points over the past 10 games for Kennesaw State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 7-3, averaging 69.1 points, 34.4 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points per game.

Owls: 8-2, averaging 77.1 points, 32.1 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

