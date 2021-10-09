Thompson and Phazione McClurge connected for an 88-yard score on the Sycamores’ third play of the second half to make it 30-7. Sampson threw three TD passes from there for Western Illinois, while Selzer added a pair of field goals for ISU to cap the scoring.
Thompson completed 15 of 21 passes for 226 yards for the Sycamores. McClurge had four receptions for 98 yards, while Larkin hauled in four passes for 72 yards.
Sampson was 32-of-53 passing for 400 yards and four TDs with one interception for the Leathernecks. Dallas Daniels had seven catches for 143 yards. Ludovick Choquette, Tony Tate and Daniel Bender had TD catches in the fourth quarter.
