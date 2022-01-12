The Bulldogs are 1-2 against Big East opponents. Butler is 4-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.4 turnovers per game.
The Hoyas and Bulldogs face off Thursday for the first time in Big East play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Mohammed is averaging 14.4 points and 8.5 rebounds for the Hoyas. Kaiden Rice is averaging 9.8 points over the last 10 games for Georgetown.
Thompson is averaging 6.4 points and 3.6 assists for the Bulldogs. Bryce Golden is averaging 8.7 points over the last 10 games for Butler.
LAST 10 GAMES: Hoyas: 5-5, averaging 77.2 points, 36.9 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points per game.
Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 62.5 points, 27.8 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.