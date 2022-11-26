Thompson leads Columbia against Providence after 22-point showing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Columbia Lions (2-5) at Providence Friars (4-2) Providence, Rhode Island; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Providence -21.5; over/under is 146.5 BOTTOM LINE: Columbia takes on the Providence Friars after Blair Thompson scored 22 points in Columbia’s 81-79 loss to the Binghamton Bearcats. The Friars have gone 4-0 at home. Providence is sixth in the Big East scoring 77.2 points while shooting 46.1% from the field.

The Lions are 0-4 on the road. Columbia has a 1-5 record against teams above .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryce Hopkins is scoring 15.5 points per game with 8.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Friars. Ed Croswell is averaging 11.2 points and 7.7 rebounds while shooting 56.0% for Providence.

Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa is scoring 13.9 points per game and averaging 5.7 rebounds for the Lions. Zinou Bedri is averaging 10.1 points and 4.6 rebounds for Columbia.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

