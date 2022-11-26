Thompson leads Columbia against Providence after 22-point showing

Columbia Lions (2-5) at Providence Friars (4-2)
The Lions are 0-4 on the road. Columbia has a 1-5 record against teams above .500.
TOP PERFORMERS: Bryce Hopkins is scoring 15.5 points per game with 8.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Friars. Ed Croswell is averaging 11.2 points and 7.7 rebounds while shooting 56.0% for Providence.
Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa is scoring 13.9 points per game and averaging 5.7 rebounds for the Lions. Zinou Bedri is averaging 10.1 points and 4.6 rebounds for Columbia.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.