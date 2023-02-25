Thompson puts up 17 as Alabama A&M beats Alabama State 55-50

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Messiah Thompson had 17 points in Alabama A&M’s 55-50 victory over Alabama State on Saturday night.
Roland McCoy led the Hornets (8-21, 6-10) in scoring, finishing with 18 points. Jordan O’Neal added eight points, six rebounds and two steals for Alabama State. In addition, Eric Coleman Jr. finished with eight points.
NEXT UP
Both teams next play Thursday. Alabama A&M visits Grambling while Alabama State visits Southern.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.