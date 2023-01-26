Thompson 's 20 lead Towson over Northeastern 72-63

Thompson added seven rebounds for the Tigers (15-7, 7-2 Colonial Athletic Association). Nicolas Timberlake scored 14 points while shooting 4 for 13 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line. Cameron Holden recorded 13 points and shot 5 for 17 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free throw line.