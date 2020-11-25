B.Artis White had 17 points and six rebounds for the Broncos. Cruz added 14 points and Patrick Emilien had 11 points and eight rebounds.
A total of 1,500 fans were allowed inside 9,100-seat Hinkle Fieldhouse for the game
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.