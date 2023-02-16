Thompson scores 28 as Tennessee Tech downs Lindenwood 77-68

Thompson added six assists for the Golden Eagles (13-15, 9-6 Ohio Valley Conference). Jayvis Harvey scored 15 points, shooting 4 for 9 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free throw line. Jaylen Sebree shot 5 for 8, including 4 for 7 from beyond the arc to finish with 14 points.