Miguel Garcia intercepted Barriere’s pass and returned it 27 yards to make it 21-7 with 14 seconds left in the first quarter.

Elijah Dotson ran 16 times for 102 yards and caught six passes for 47 yards and a score for Sacramento State. Isaiah Gable had seven receptions for 104 yards and a TD.

Barriere passed for 309 yards and two TDs and ran for 103 yards and a score for Eastern Washington. Jayson Williams had seven catches for 120 yards and a TD.

