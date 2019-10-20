Dalton Sneed was 15 of 25 for 140 yards and threw two interceptions for the Grizzlies. Jerry Louie-McGee scored on a 64-yard run two minutes into the game for Montana. Sneed’s 19-yard touchdown run pulled the Grizzlies to 18-15 early in the second quarter before the Hornets ran away and capped the scoring with Thomson’s 39-yard TD pass to Dotson with 14 seconds left in the third.