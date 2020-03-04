Thompson and Alexander, who combined for 25 second-half points, each scored six — and Howard hit a 3 — as Auburn held the Commodores scoreless for more than 5 1/2 minutes in the decisive run. Vanderbilt (14-16) missed just three shots during that stretch but committed seven turnovers which the Tigers converted into 11 points.
Auburn finished with 31 points off 25 Commodores turnovers.
Koi Love scored a career-high 26 points on 9-of-13 shooting for Vanderbilt. The freshman added seven rebounds and a season-high tying seven assists.
