CLEMSON, S.C. — Kobi Thornton made 8 of 11 from the field and finished with 19 points to lead four Clemson players in double figures as the Tigers beat No. 21 Florida State 73-68 Thursday night.

Danielle Edwards had 17 points on 5-of-8 shooting, including 3 of 3 from 3-point range, for Clemson (16-9, 7-5 ACC). Simone Westbrook added 16 points and Aliyah Collier scored 12 for the Tigers, who swept the season series against FSU. Clemson beat the then-No. 22 Seminoles 57-45 in Tallahassee.

Westbrook had eight points and Thornton scored six during a 16-6 run to open the second half and Edwards scored the final five in a 7-0 spurt a couple minutes later to give Clemson its biggest lead at 55-44 late in the third quarter. Nicki Ekhomu hit a 3-pointer and added two free throws in a 6-1 run that pulled the Seminoles within two with a minute to play but Tylar Bennett answered with a jumper and, after Kiah Gillespie hit 1 of 2 from the stripe for FSU, Edwards capped the scoring with two free throws.

Ekhomu led Florida State (20-5, 8-4) with 27 points and Nausia Woolfolk scored 18. The Seminoles have lost back-to-back games for the first time this season.

Clemson, which shot 56 percent from the field, won at home against FSU for the first time since Dec. 30, 2001.

