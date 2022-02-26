Coty Jude scored 10 of his 13 point after regulation.
The Bulldogs forced a season-high 25 turnovers.
Rayshon Harrison had 23 points for the Blue Hose (12-19, 4-12). Terrell Ard, Jr. added 14 points. Marquis Barnett had 14 points.
The Bulldogs also defeated Presbyterian 68-67 on Jan. 29.
