After heading to the locker room at the half with a 44-35 lead, UNC-Asheville managed to hang on for the victory despite being outscored by 7 points in the second half. The Bulldogs’ 27 points in the second half marked a season low for the team.

Phlandrous Fleming Jr. had 25 points, 14 rebounds and three blocks for the Buccaneers (7-9, 1-3). Ty Jones added 15 points.

Dontrell Shuler, who led the Buccaneers in scoring heading into the contest with 19 points per game, had only 8 points on 4-of-10 shooting.

UNC-Asheville plays High Point at home on Thursday. Charleston Southern matches up against Campbell on the road on Thursday.

