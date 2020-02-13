Christian Wilson had 17 points for the Lancers (10-17, 5-9). Leslie Nkereuwem added eight rebounds and Jordan Cintron had seven.
The Bulldogs improve to 2-0 against the Lancers on the season. UNC-Asheville defeated Longwood 71-66 on Jan. 20. UNC Asheville plays Charleston Southern at home on Saturday. Longwood takes on Hampton at home on Saturday.
___
___
