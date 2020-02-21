Jahlil Jenkins had 25 points and six assists for the Knights (8-18, 6-9). Kaleb Bishop added 18 points and nine rebounds. Elyjah Williams had 17 points and 11 rebounds.
The Sharks improve to 2-0 against the Knights this season. Long Island defeated Fairleigh Dickinson 84-70 on Jan. 11. Long Island takes on St. Francis (Pennsylvania) on the road on Sunday. Fairleigh Dickinson plays Robert Morris at home on Sunday.
