They meant Muresan — as in the son of Gheorghe Muresan, who before Tuesday had gotten into just one game during his senior season under Coach Patrick Ewing. The student section demanded his presence both because the Hoyas went on a bit of a tear during the walk-on’s first appearance — in Saturday’s win against Syracuse — and because they were confident Ewing would turn to his reserves.

Ewing did, nearly clearing his bench at the end of an 81-55 win over UMBC, and those fans’ cheeky confidence in response to the Hoyas’ play is becoming more and more the norm while Georgetown keeps winning as it nears the end of nonconference play.

The Hoyas cruised by the Retrievers by playing the type of organized, snappy offense they struggled to put together earlier this season when Ewing was playing an 11-man rotation. After losing four players to transfer since Dec. 2 — starting point guard James Akinjo and reserve forwards Josh LeBlanc, Myron Gardner and Galen Alexander departed amid a swirl of off-court turmoil — Ewing is left with nine scholarship players and a tighter rotation that appears to be serving the Hoyas well.

On Tuesday, Georgetown (8-3) shot 49.3 percent, got the shots it wanted all night and had 18 assists on 34 field goals. The Hoyas put four scorers in double figures; that included 10 points from freshman Qudus Wahab (Flint Hill), who was one rebound short of a double-double.

The victory over UMBC (6-7) in front of an announced crowd of 4,088 was the Hoyas’ fourth consecutive win, a streak that also includes victories over Syracuse, SMU and Oklahoma State.

“They are embracing the opportunity,” Ewing said of players such as junior guard Jahvon Blair and senior guard Jagan Mosely, who have seen increased minutes since the transfers. “That’s one of the things I told them. I said: ‘All you guys that were crying about not getting minutes? Well, you’re going to have minutes now. You have to take advantage of them.’ Jahvon has definitely taken advantage of it. Jagan has been great for us all year.”

Senior transfer center Omer Yurtseven led Georgetown with 22 points and 13 rebounds for his fifth double-double of the season. Blair added 15 points and seven rebounds. Junior forward Jamorko Pickett had 12 points.

Point guard Terrell Allen, a senior who has replaced Akinjo as the starter, had nine points, eight assists and just two turnovers. Mosely added six assists against one turnover.

“To me, [Mosely is] the unsung hero. He’s the glue guy; he’s doing everything,” Ewing said. “He guards the best player on the team on the perimeter. . . . He plays one, two, three, four; the only position he hasn’t played yet is five. I think all these guys are doing an outstanding job, and they’re making me proud.”

Georgetown’s defense, too, was more effective against the Retrievers. The Hoyas held UMBC scoreless for the first seven minutes to take a 14-0 lead and had no trouble from there. The closest the Retrievers came after that was nine points.

Ewing said his team was playing the best defense he has seen in his three-year tenure.

“Defense has always been the Achilles’ heel here, and we’ve been working on our shell drill a lot since the beginning of the year, and that’s really what we’ve been working on the most because we know that’s what we have to do going into the Big East,” said Pickett, who left the game with an apparent cramp in his left calf with 11:52 to play. The junior said he felt fine after the game.

With Georgetown leading by 25 at that point, Ewing subbed in Muresan, as requested. Later, reserves Timothy Ighoefe, a freshman center; Jaden Robinson, a sophomore guard; and Chuma Azinge, a freshman guard, played their first minutes of the season.

Ewing was asked Tuesday whether the off-court issues surrounding the team had brought the players closer together. On Dec. 2, a public records search showed two Georgetown students had filed separate complaints against members of the team — including one against LeBlanc and Alexander that had allegations of burglary, threats of bodily harm and verbal threats. The other, filed against LeBlanc, Alexander and Gardner, was mutually resolved last week without the admission or finding of guilt. The complaint included allegations of sexual harassment and assault and was resolved when the three players agreed to stay at least 50 feet away from the complainant under a civil protection order, according to court documents.

“My guys have definitely stepped up with all the distractions,” Ewing said of his remaining players. “They’ve been resilient, concentrated on what they need to concentrate on. They’ve been doing their schoolwork, and they’ve been playing extremely well. I think the games that we’ve played leading up to the Big East regular season is only going to help us. We’ve played some great talent, great teams. . . . What’s the saying? Iron sharpens iron? Whichever way the saying goes.”

