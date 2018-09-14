HOCKEY

SAN JOSE, Calif. — The San Jose Sharks acquired two-time Norris Trophy-winning defenseman Erik Karlsson from the Ottawa Senators, making a blockbuster addition to the roster after missing out on high-scoring center John Tavares in free agency.

General manager Doug Wilson stood pat for most of the summer after Tavares signed with Toronto before pouncing when another superstar was available the day before San Jose opened training camp. Karlsson joins one of the top defensive groups in the league alongside 2017 Norris Trophy winner Brent Burns and shutdown defenseman Marc-Edouard Vlasic.

FRISCO, Texas — The Dallas Stars avoided any lingering questions about the future of Tyler Seguin, signing the five-time All-Star center to a $78.8 million, eight-year contract extension that runs through the 2026-27 season.

General manager Jim Nill announced the deal before the Stars departed Texas to start training camp in Boise, Idaho.

Without the extension, Seguin could have become an unrestricted free agent after this season, when he will make $6.5 million to wrap up his current $34.5 million, six-year contract.

Seguin has played the past five seasons in Dallas since getting traded in the summer of 2013 from Boston, where he was his first three NHL seasons and was a member of the Bruins when they won the 2011 Stanley Cup

He scored a career-high 40 goals last season and had 78 total points.

BASEBALL

NEW YORK — Mets captain David Wright will return for the team’s final homestand, making what will probably be his last appearance as a big leaguer.

The club said it plans to activate Wright when gets back to Citi Field on Sept. 25 against Atlanta. The 35-year-old is scheduled to start at third base on the second-to-last day of the season against Miami.

It would be his first major league game since May 2016. Wright has worked to return from a litany of neck, back and shoulder injuries that have required surgery. Although he’s not officially retiring, Wright is not expected to play again after this season.

PRO FOOTBALL

Tony Gonzalez, the most accomplished tight end in NFL history, Ed Reed, Champ Bailey and London Fletcher are first-year eligible players among the 102 modern-era nominees for the class of 2019 for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Gonzalez retired in 2013 after 17 pro seasons in which he had 1,325 receptions, second to Jerry Rice on the career list. He made six All-Pro teams and was a member of the all-decade team for 2000-10.

Finalists from 2018 who are nominated again include running back Edgerrin James; wide receiver Isaac Bruce; offensive linemen Kevin Mawae, Steve Hutchinson, Alan Faneca and Tony Boselli; safety John Lynch; and cornerback Ty Law.

The modern-era nominees will be reduced to 25 semifinalists in November and, from there, to 15 finalists in January. Voting by the 48-member Hall of Fame panel will be held Feb. 2, the day before the Super Bowl, in Atlanta.

PRO BASKETBALL

BOSTON — Celtics guard Jabari Bird said he’s taking a break from the team following charges that he choked and kicked his girlfriend and prevented her from leaving his apartment.

In a statement, the 24-year-old Bird apologized to his teammates and fans for creating an “unnecessary distraction” and said he’s taking time away to deal with “legal and medical issues.”

A management agency that represents Bird released the statement just hours after an arraignment hearing in which Bird was held on $50,000 bail. Not-guilty pleas to domestic violence-related charges were entered on his behalf.

GOLF

EVIAN-LES-BAINS, France — Aiming to stylishly cap a rookie season that Hurricane Maria almost denied her, Maria Torres shared the first-round lead on 6 under at the final women’s golf major.

Torres, the first Puerto Rican player to get an LPGA Tour card, went birdie-birdie-eagle from the 13th to 15th holes in a 65 that tied her atop the Evian Championship leaderboard with Carlota Ciganda of Spain.

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — Ashun Wu of China shot a bogey-free 64 to take the lead on 7-under after the opening round of the KLM Open.

Wu birdied four of the five par-three holes at The Dutch course in Spijk as he edged longtime clubhouse leader Chris Wood into second place. The English golfer started early in benign conditions and carded a 65.

A group of 13 players was tied for third place on 5-under.

European Ryder Cup vice-captains Lee Westwood and Padraig Harrington shot 68s.

BOISE, Idaho — David Skinns birdied the final hole for a 7-under 64 and the first-round lead in the Albertsons Boise Open, the third of four Web.com Tour Finals events.

TENNIS

LONDON — Grand Slam tournaments will continue to seed 32 players. The Grand Slam Board announced it has given up its earlier-stated intention to revert to 16 seeds in 2019.

MICHIGAN STATE

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The son of a former Michigan State University athletic director said it’s a “fabrication” that his father would have covered up a rape allegation made against Larry Nassar in 1992.

Pat Perles told ESPN that allegations in a lawsuit filed Monday against MSU seem to be aimed at getting a “quick payday.”

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of a woman who said she was drugged and raped on videotape in 1992 when she was a 17-year-old field hockey player and Nassar was a medical student. It would be one of the earliest assault allegations against Nassar, who became a sports doctor at MSU and USA Gymnastics.

Nassar is now serving decades in prison for child pornography and sexual assault.

George Perles is an elected member of MSU’s governing board and a former football coach. He also was athletic director until spring 1992.

The lawsuit claims he was aware of Nassar’s assault in 1992 and covered it up, and that campus police wouldn’t pursue it. The lawsuit states Perles forced the field hockey coach to return the video and then ousted the coach.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.