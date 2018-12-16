BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Justin Turner scored 22 points and Bowling Green, tied at halftime, outlasted Division-II Findlay 82-57 on Sunday.

Findlay led throughout the first 19 minutes of the first half before Bowling Green tied it at 35 heading into the break. Bowling Green opened the second half with a 27-7 run to take control.

Bowling Green (6-5) got 16 points from Dylan Frye, who made all five of his 3-point attempts. Damajeo Wiggins scored 14 points and grabbed eight rebounds. Jeffrey Uju had 11 points and eight rebounds.

Trey Smith made six 3-pointers for the Oilers and scored 20 points. No other player scored more than six points for Findlay.

Bowling Green made 18 of 30 free throws and Findlay made 4 of 7 from the line.

Bowling Green remained undefeated through five home games, this one called the Bill Frack Challenge to honor the longtime Falcons benefactor.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.