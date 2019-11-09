Shane Leatherbury scored on a 12-yard run with 4:43 left in the second quarter and, after a Stony Brook three-and-out, Yeedee Thaenrat scored from the 1 as the Tigers ended the half with a 17-7 lead.

Towson, ranked No. 21 in the FCS coaches’ poll, opened the second half with a 69-yard drive capped by a 12-yard pass from Flacco to Leatherbury, who had beat his man to the back of the end zone.

Tyquell Fields passed for 241 yards with a pair of touchdowns for the Seawolves (5-5, 2-4) but was intercepted three times. He also rushed for 77 yards.

Nick Anderson caught both touchdown passes.

