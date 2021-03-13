New Mexico State has beaten the Antelopes for the WAC’s automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament in 2018 and 2019. Last year’s game was canceled by the coronavirus pandemic.
Trey Woodbury scored 34 points, sinking 15 of 16 at the free throw line, for Utah Valley (11-11). Jamison Overton added 11 points, Fardaws Aimaq pulled down 13 rebounds.
