Hudson was inducted into the Braves Hall of Fame and the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame in 2018.
He played two seasons for Auburn, leading the nation with 15 wins in 1997 while also batting .396 with 18 home runs and 95 RBI.
Hudson was a sixth-round pick by the Oakland Athletics in the 1997 amateur draft.
