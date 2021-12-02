“I’ve considered it, and there would definitely be a passion behind it,” Tebow said. “I think the hardest thing for me is there’s so many things that I am very passionate about. No. 1 being everything that we’re doing at TTF (Tim Tebow Foundation). Now we’re in 67 countries and we’re building more hospitals right now and we’re building more special needs orphanages and villages and rescuing girls from trafficking. And, I just am so passionate about that. I would love to coach and love to support, build culture and love on student athletes, but I think it would be hard. I know if I did that, I would be so all-in, and it would really be hard to do some of the other things that I’m so passionate about as well.”