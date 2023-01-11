Timberlake leads Towson against Delaware after 20-point showing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Towson Tigers (10-6, 2-1 CAA) at Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (9-7, 1-2 CAA) Newark, Delaware; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Delaware -3; over/under is 132.5 BOTTOM LINE: Towson plays the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens after Nicolas Timberlake scored 20 points in Towson’s 67-55 win against the Stony Brook Seawolves.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens have gone 5-3 in home games. Delaware ranks ninth in the CAA in rebounding averaging 30.7 rebounds. Christian Ray paces the Fightin’ Blue Hens with 9.6 boards.

The Tigers are 2-1 in CAA play. Towson scores 68.9 points and has outscored opponents by 2.6 points per game.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jameer Nelson Jr. is shooting 45.5% and averaging 19.7 points for the Fightin’ Blue Hens. L.J. Owens is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Delaware.

Timberlake is shooting 43.3% and averaging 16.4 points for the Tigers. Ryan Conway is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Towson.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fightin’ Blue Hens: 6-4, averaging 69.4 points, 29.6 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points per game.

Tigers: 5-5, averaging 68.0 points, 33.2 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

