Timberlake leads Towson against UNC Wilmington

Towson Tigers (19-11, 11-6 CAA) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (22-8, 12-5 CAA) Wilmington, North Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UNC Wilmington -1.5; over/under is 134 BOTTOM LINE: Towson visits the UNC Wilmington Seahawks after Nicolas Timberlake scored 34 points in Towson’s 83-75 loss to the Charleston (SC) Cougars.

The Seahawks are 11-2 on their home court. UNC Wilmington ranks sixth in the CAA shooting 33.8% from deep, led by Makoa Surigao shooting 50.0% from 3-point range.

The Tigers are 11-6 against CAA opponents. Towson is the top team in the CAA shooting 37.6% from deep. Sekou Sylla leads the Tigers shooting 50.0% from 3-point range.

The Seahawks and Tigers match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trazarien White is averaging 14.2 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Seahawks. Maleeck Harden-Hayes is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UNC Wilmington.

Timberlake is averaging 17.9 points for the Tigers. Charles Thompson is averaging 12.2 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.6 blocks over the past 10 games for Towson.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seahawks: 7-3, averaging 66.3 points, 27.0 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 7.6 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points per game.

Tigers: 6-4, averaging 77.7 points, 34.1 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

